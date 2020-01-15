Ethan Suplee Says Hard Convo With Jim Caviezel Inspired His Weight Loss Journey

First Class on the plane was pretty empty and he was not sitting next to me, but at some point he got up and came because the seat next to me was open. And he sat down and he started talking to me about how he and his life emulated Jesus Christ. And that if you don’t do that, you’re gonna go to hell. And basically the gist of it was I was not emulating Jesus Christ. And it was the first conversation of that nature that I’d ever had with somebody. Nobody ever talked to me like that. Nobody ever said ‘Look at yourself, you’re going to fucking hell. You don’t care about yourself at all you’re a mess.’