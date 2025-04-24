Alan Ritchson Woke Up And Shared New Shirtless Pics With Reacher Fans, And The Comments Don’t Disappoint

Some actors just seem like they were born and raised specifically to look incredible without a shirt on, and I mean that in the most G-rated way possible. (Okay, PG-13 at the very most.) Reacher star Alan Ritchson is just such a well-molded specimen, and has been hilariously self-aware of that fact for a while now, tasking someone with taking all the shirtless pics that he shares with highly appreciative fans. And Reacher Season 3 may be over, but the actor’s public displays of buffness continue unabated.

As fans await the arrival of the previously confirmed Season 4, which will kick into high gear after the now-filming Neagly spinoff wraps production, Ritchson is currently in Australia filming the Scott Waugh thriller Runner with co-stars Owen Wilson, Leila George and Rodrigo Santoro. And while he’d previously shared a bunch of ab-filled pics while out on a boat, the actor’s latest thirst-mongering Instagram post seen below seemingly proves that he wakes up on the muscular side of the bed every morning.

Once one is able to strip one’s eyeballs away from Alan Ritchson’s morning routine of destroying other dudes’ self-esteem, the comment section is just as worthy of attention, even if it’s of a different variety. I can only hope it’s a good-natured ego boost for the Titans vet to see all of the positive, adoring and downright hornball comments and compliments that fans have little issue with putting out into the world.

Fans Invoking The Lord's Name While Reaching To Alan Ritchson's Shirtless Body

Amusingly enough, for those who enjoy organizing things, there are a couple of different subsections of fans who react to Alan Ritchson's posts. With one being people who can't stop themselves from bringing up religious deities:

I speak for everyone when I say ‘GOOD GOD DAYYYYYME’ 🥰 - @MissVerryCherry

Dear lord 🫦🔥 - @take_careyourlife

GEEZUZ BRO!! - @bigbillyclark

Lordy! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 - @charlesmoriarty

mother of god, this man is 🔥🔥 - @kwykesie

sweet Jesus - @lavidalyndsey

LAWDDDDDD! - @dadezbombz

And you can bet beyond the valley of a shadow of a doubt that these followers all feel extremely blessed.

Fans Using All Caps While Also Calling Alan Ritchson Sir

Then there are the those who jokingly chastise the Reacher behemoth for sharing shirtless pics somewhere where their wives can see him and presumably lust over him like a mofo. In this case, I limited the numerous variety of similar posts to just ones where All Caps were used in one way or another.

Sir, respectfully: MEOOOOOOOWWWW. - @_e.n.ig.ma_

SIR, MY WIFE IS ON THIS APP - @mark1murphy

A very special shout out to the people that twist it up to point out that their mothers are on the app. I'd need to be stronger than the actor to properly unpack that one, though.

Other Flabbergasted Reactions

There are no doubt other ways to classify fan reactions to Ritchson's pecs, but a vast majority can be summed up as "horned-up awe." These posts are one of the only places you can go online where everyone is 100% in agreement about everything being said.

Bruh. You’re making my training harder and harder 😂 - @scottpochajr

Alan Thickson - @davidwardacting

Really appreciate how much you know what your audience wants. I feel seen - @mediumsizemeech

You're fucking gorgeous 😍😍😍 - @dreamfighter3

Just saw Duffy fall to her knees outside Dunkin - @bruhtish_

Anyone else just wanna climb this man like a tree 🔥 @hannah.jbell

Well, that's the right way to start the day 😍 - @minnimols25

Of course, it takes a hell of a lot of effort for the actor to maintain his chiseled look, and while it might sound fun to eat thousands of calories a day and have a dedicated smoothie for building up muscles, it's not for everyone. But as long as he's comfortable doing it himself, I can't imagine any fans would be eager to ask him to stop.