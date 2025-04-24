Alan Ritchson Woke Up And Shared New Shirtless Pics With Reacher Fans, And The Comments Don’t Disappoint
Mirror reflection goals.
Some actors just seem like they were born and raised specifically to look incredible without a shirt on, and I mean that in the most G-rated way possible. (Okay, PG-13 at the very most.) Reacher star Alan Ritchson is just such a well-molded specimen, and has been hilariously self-aware of that fact for a while now, tasking someone with taking all the shirtless pics that he shares with highly appreciative fans. And Reacher Season 3 may be over, but the actor’s public displays of buffness continue unabated.
As fans await the arrival of the previously confirmed Season 4, which will kick into high gear after the now-filming Neagly spinoff wraps production, Ritchson is currently in Australia filming the Scott Waugh thriller Runner with co-stars Owen Wilson, Leila George and Rodrigo Santoro. And while he’d previously shared a bunch of ab-filled pics while out on a boat, the actor’s latest thirst-mongering Instagram post seen below seemingly proves that he wakes up on the muscular side of the bed every morning.
Once one is able to strip one’s eyeballs away from Alan Ritchson’s morning routine of destroying other dudes’ self-esteem, the comment section is just as worthy of attention, even if it’s of a different variety. I can only hope it’s a good-natured ego boost for the Titans vet to see all of the positive, adoring and downright hornball comments and compliments that fans have little issue with putting out into the world.
Fans Invoking The Lord's Name While Reaching To Alan Ritchson's Shirtless Body
Amusingly enough, for those who enjoy organizing things, there are a couple of different subsections of fans who react to Alan Ritchson's posts. With one being people who can't stop themselves from bringing up religious deities:
- I speak for everyone when I say ‘GOOD GOD DAYYYYYME’ 🥰 - @MissVerryCherry
- Dear lord 🫦🔥 - @take_careyourlife
- GEEZUZ BRO!! - @bigbillyclark
- Lordy! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 - @charlesmoriarty
- mother of god, this man is 🔥🔥 - @kwykesie
- sweet Jesus - @lavidalyndsey
- LAWDDDDDD! - @dadezbombz
And you can bet beyond the valley of a shadow of a doubt that these followers all feel extremely blessed.
Fans Using All Caps While Also Calling Alan Ritchson Sir
Then there are the those who jokingly chastise the Reacher behemoth for sharing shirtless pics somewhere where their wives can see him and presumably lust over him like a mofo. In this case, I limited the numerous variety of similar posts to just ones where All Caps were used in one way or another.
- Sir, respectfully: MEOOOOOOOWWWW. - @_e.n.ig.ma_
- SIR, MY WIFE IS ON THIS APP - @mark1murphy
A very special shout out to the people that twist it up to point out that their mothers are on the app. I'd need to be stronger than the actor to properly unpack that one, though.
Other Flabbergasted Reactions
There are no doubt other ways to classify fan reactions to Ritchson's pecs, but a vast majority can be summed up as "horned-up awe." These posts are one of the only places you can go online where everyone is 100% in agreement about everything being said.
- Bruh. You’re making my training harder and harder 😂 - @scottpochajr
- Alan Thickson - @davidwardacting
- Really appreciate how much you know what your audience wants. I feel seen - @mediumsizemeech
- You're fucking gorgeous 😍😍😍 - @dreamfighter3
- Just saw Duffy fall to her knees outside Dunkin - @bruhtish_
- Anyone else just wanna climb this man like a tree 🔥 @hannah.jbell
- Well, that's the right way to start the day 😍 - @minnimols25
Of course, it takes a hell of a lot of effort for the actor to maintain his chiseled look, and while it might sound fun to eat thousands of calories a day and have a dedicated smoothie for building up muscles, it's not for everyone. But as long as he's comfortable doing it himself, I can't imagine any fans would be eager to ask him to stop.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
