I Just Found Out The Insane Number Of Calories It Takes To Keep Alan Ritchson Fed While He's Training For Reacher, And I Have No Words

News
By published

This is hard to fathom.

Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Now, I’m not necessarily surprised that Alan Ritchson's calorie intake is super high while training for projects like Reacher. However, when I actually heard the number, I couldn’t help but be a bit baffled. While I watched the series on the 2025 TV schedule, and I’m aware of the work that goes into being in the best physical shape possible for roles like this, I still have a hard time fathoming just how much food people like Ritchson eat to ensure they look and feel like the action stars they play.

This whole topic came up when the cast of Reacher Season 3 was asked if they had any special techniques or skills that would surprise fans during an interview with IMDb. While all their answers were impressive, I was quite baffled by Alan Ritchson’s response about how much food he eats in a day, as he said:

Yes, the amount of calories, 5,000 to 6,000 calories a day.

On average, according to the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the “estimated calorie needs per day” for an active male between the ages of 41 and 45 is 2,800. Alan Ritchson is 42, and he basically doubles that number.

However, the actor’s number is notably on par with other action stars. When Hugh Jackman was prepping for Deadpool & Wolverine, his calorie intake was sitting around 6,000. David Corenswet ate between 4,500 and 5,000 calories per day while bulking up for Superman. And Dwayne Johnson’s calorie intake also sits right around this level, too.

So, basically, what I’m saying is Alan Ritchson trains like a superhero.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Check out Reacher with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime. Then, keep that subscription for $14.99 per month or $139 per year (which saves you 22%) to watch everything else Prime Video has to offer.

View Deal

That makes sense, too, because in his own way, Reacher is a superhero. The man is supposed to tower over basically everyone (except Paulie), and he’s a remarkable fighter. That means the Fast X actor has to be in impeccable shape. He stays under 10% body fat when working on Reacher, and he’s adamant about being very involved in the filming of action in the show.

Read More About Reacher

Alan Ritchson as Reacher after a big fight in the Reacher Season 3 finale.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Am Totally Ready For Reacher Season 4, But I Also Have Questions About The Amazon Prime TV Show's Next Big Adventure

He’s built to be Jack Reacher; however, he also clearly works very hard to stay in shape like Jack Reacher. So, along with working out and training, that also means eating a ton of food.

To prove that point, when Season 3 of Reacher was airing, CinemaBlend interviewed Ritchson’s co-star, Johnny Berchtold. He told us about the “Reacher smoothie” his co-star drinks and also noted that he’s “constantly being fed” on set. So, the actor clearly puts in the work to eat the insanely high number of calories necessary to stay in good shape.

Now, to see Alan Ritchson in action, you can stream the first three seasons of Reacher with an Amazon Prime subscription. Meanwhile, with Season 4 confirmed, we’ll keep you posted on all the impressive things this star does to keep his body in Jack Racher shape.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

As Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Viral Posts, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Feelings

Meghan Markle Made Another Polarizing Move On The Way To A Broadway Show: ‘Absolutely Abnormal’

'We Blew It': Original Final Destination Writer Reveals Hilarious Regret About The Horror Franchise
See more latest
Most Popular
Devon Sawa lying on the floor in a panic in Final Destination.
'We Blew It': Original Final Destination Writer Reveals Hilarious Regret About The Horror Franchise
Sarah Ramos as Dr. Lenox in Chicago Med Season 10x04
Sarah Ramos Moved To Chicago For Her Role In Chicago Med. Then LA Journalists Absolutely Roasted Her Over It
Tom Holland in Uncharted
Someone Put Together A Compilation Of Tom Holland Calling His Spider-Man Role, Loving Zendaya And Uncharted Before They Happened (And Talk About Manifesting What You Want)
Kaya looking down in Elsbeth.
I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled
Walton Goggins&#039; Rick looking over outside and Aimee Lou Wood&#039;s Chelsea getting emotional in the finale of White Lotus Season 3
I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing
Hayley Atwell hangs onto Tom Cruise as he hangs onto a railing in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One.
The Oscars Are Finally Awarding Stunts, But Fans Can't Stop Making The Same Sad Point About Tom Cruise And Mission: Impossible
Taylor Swift stars in the &quot;Fornight&quot; music video, Kanye West appears on BigBoyTV and Travis Kelce speaks in the film, Kelce.
As Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Viral Posts, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Feelings
Jordan Calloway as Jake standing in the snow holding up his right hand to his right shoulder.
Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry's Incredible Mirrored Oscars Dress Was Such A Pain That Christian Siriano Cut It From His Runway Show
Matt Bomer, sporting longer hair and an open brown collared shirt, is seen in discussion at a table during a scene in Hulu&#039;s sitcom, Mid-Century Modern.
Years After Turning Down Barbie Role, Matt Bomer Explains Why He Doesn’t Regret The Decision