Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil's Warwick Davis Had A Tough Time Eating In His Lickspittle Makeup

Once you’re in these makeups, you don’t just take them off at lunchtime for an hour. It’s a three and a half hour application process, and then you wear that the entire day. And you have to maintain it also. I think it’s important as an actor that you look after the makeup. In the case of Lickspittle, two or three people have spent a few hours in the morning putting it on, and it’s up to you to look after that makeup. So you’re careful of what you eat, I eat very little when I’m wearing makeup, it’s about maintaining your fluids and what have you. So eating things that aren’t going to stretch them out. You couldn’t be chewing down on a chicken leg or anything like that at lunchtime, you gotta be careful.