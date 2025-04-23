’My Job Was Trying To Explain To The Audience Why Draco Was Such A Little S–t.’ Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs’ Take On Playing Lucius Malfoy Is Tough, But Fair

Though you won’t find the Wizarding World on tap for any 2025 movie schedule appearances, the legendary adventures of author J.K. Rowling’s magical epic still enchant fans all over the world. And part of the reason why, at least on the cinematic side, is thanks to captivating performances like Jason Isaacs’ portrayal of Lucius Malfoy. However, when really digging into what the character’s function is, and what that meant to him, the veteran of villainy provided some notes that the future Harry Potter Max series should definitely take note of.

Jason Isaacs’ Understanding Of Lucius Malfoy’s Role In Harry Potter Is A+

During a recent live event at the Miami Film Festival, THR’s Awards Chatter podcast had the opportunity to chat with The White Lotus Season 3 cast alum, which naturally opened the door to Potter talk. As an actor so acutely attuned to playing a good villain, Isaacs was able to lay out his pernicious patriarch in two simple sentences:

My job wasn't being in a franchise. My job was trying to explain to the audience why Draco was such a little shit at school.

The short version of Lucius Malfoy is pretty cut and dry, and you could see that reality as early as his first appearance in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Though that rundown isn’t the total story on the xenophobic wizard, as Jason Isaacs would also provide this additional context on his unique take on Lucius’ character:

He came from a loveless home, and I came from a long, unbroken chain of loveless parenting. And to play that popinjay and that racist, it might be magical, but the parallels are pretty transparent: someone who doesn't think that Muggles should mix blood with wizards, and somebody trying to make Hogwarts great again.

The symbolism surrounding Voldemort’s supporters has always been steeped in racist politics, and one of the clearest examples of that is the Malfoys. I'd assume that many who use their Max subscription to revisit the Wizarding World will tell you the same, and that adds to the increasing danger that Harry and his friends face off against during their tenure at Hogwarts.

Speaking of He Who Must Not Be Named, the actor behind one of his most loyal subjects actually shared a story about how a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I benefited his performance. And in reading Jason Isaacs’ complete story, the function of Lucius Malfoy actually further emphasized how his intensely unlikable behavior benefited Tom Felton’s character in the long run.

Lucius Malfoy’s Villainy Benefitted Jason Isaacs, And The Harry Potter Series, In Unique Ways

There’s a moment in the first half of Deathly Hallows’ two-part adaptation where Malfoy Manor is basically the headquarters of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Not only has the Dark Lord taken Lucius’ home as his base of operations, but he also publicly forces Mr. Malfoy to surrender his wand, so he can use it to kill Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

Looking back on that scene, Jason Isaacs shared this insight into how his reaction in the moment wasn’t exactly acting:

When [Ralph Fiennes] was around bullying me as Voldemort, humiliating me, and snapping my wand at my table, [it] felt like being castrated in front of my family. It was heartbreaking and humiliating. I don't know how to phone a performance in, really. That felt like serious acting. It didn't feel like we were in something silly.

Showing that even Lucius Malfoy could be brought to heel under Harry Potter’s big bad, The Deathly Hallows proved how far the series had come in its storytelling. But that moment also allowed for Tom Felton’s Draco to eventually be redeemed in a way, through the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Between Draco’s apologetic nature and his son Scorpius’ befriending of Harry’s son Albus, the cycle of horrific Malfoy behavior is broken. For anyone who automatically disliked Slytherins after watching the Harry Potter movies , these twists led that part of the audience to really think about how the houses had previously factionalized.

Meanwhile, Jason Isaacs' comments gave us some deep insight into Lucius Malfoy's actions and how they impacted his son's story.