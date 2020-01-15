Bad Boys For Life Reviews Are In, Here's What The Critics Think

Audiences have always gone in for the Bad Boys movies, both films have identical 78% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, but this is the first time that critics have had much of anything nice to say about the film. Perhaps that's because so much time has past, and now many of the critics come from the those who were audiences members and fans of the previous installments. Maybe Bad Boys just gets better with age. Whatever the reason, whether or not you think Bad Boys For Life is actually the best film in the franchise, it's already starting to look like it might be the best reviewed film in the series.