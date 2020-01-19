Just Mercy: How Historically Accurate Was The Movie Starring Michael B. Jordan?

In the 1995 book, as it was reported by Slate, Bryan Stevenson and Tom Chapman were reportedly even more bitter towards each other than Just Mercy (both the book and the movie) would lead you to believe. Chapman is quoted as saying that Stevenson doesn't "know [him] or anything about [him]," and he implied that he was a big-time Harvard lawyer who was acting morally superior than everyone else in town. Also, Chapman wanted to know what "right" did Stevenson have to "lecture [him] about his morals." Additionally, Chapman was known to complain to the press in regular intervals about the case and Stevenson, and he claimed that 60 Minutes was "irresponsible" in their coverage of Walter McMillian's ongoing case. Furthermore, it sounds like Stevenson didn't really care much for Chapman either, even more so than it was depicted in the movie or in his own book.