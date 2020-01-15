Mulan Director Explains Why The Remake Won't Have Mushu Or Musical Numbers

While I know that many Mulan fans will still have issues with the lack of Mushu and musical numbers, I’m pretty excited about this film. I have nostalgia for the original but if I’m desperate to see those musical numbers, I’ll just watch the original film. The Lion King "live-action" had all the characters and the musical numbers of the animated movie and they were all infinitely lesser than their predecessors, giving me no reason to ever watch it again.