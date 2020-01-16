Bad Boys For Life: What To Remember From The First Two Movies

It’s been 17 years since the theatrical release of Bad Boys II, and that’s quite a long time in Hollywood. Many fans gave up on the idea that another film would be made, making peace and being happy with the two movies with Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) that we got – but this weekend the series is finally back in action. Bad Boys For Life is all set to hit theaters on Friday, and it’s an experience worth gearing up for.

It’s in that spirit that we have put together this guide. Having seen Bad Boys For Life, and without delivering any spoilers, we’ve put together this list of everything you need to remember from both Bad Boys and Bad Boys II to watch the latest film fully informed. There are key character traits, running jokes, and relationships in the first two movies that have their own roles to play in the latest sequel, and here you will get a bit of a refresher course: