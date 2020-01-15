Robert Downey Jr's Choice For His 'Best Film' Might Surprise You

If it weren't for Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Robert Downey Jr. never would have had the career resurgence that came as a result of Iron Man – which now has him positioned as one of the biggest movie stars in the world at age 54. There's a lot to be thankful for in that respect, which could alone explain why the actor has such love for it, but one can also understand Downey Jr. calling it his best film simply because it really is amazing. It's cleverly plotted, absolutely hilarious, and thanks to its holiday season setting, a wonderful treat that can be enjoyed every year around Christmas.