Is Ezra Miller's Flash Really Part Of The Arrow-verse? DC Has Big Plans For The Hero

Leave a Comment
Warning: SPOILERS for the finale to "Crisis On Infinite Earth*_s"_ *are in play. No matter what universe you’re from, you’ll want to stay away from this story if you’re not caught up.
Last night, DC Comics fans probably screamed so loud, you could hear it from space. There was a good reason for such an occurrence, and an even better inspiration, as Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin’s versions of Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, met for the first time.
And it may not be the last time, depending on how you interpret comments made by Arrow-verse executive producer/mastermind Marc Guggenheim, who was asked if the fallout from last night’s final installment of The CW’s big event "Crisis On Infinite Earths" meant that the cinematic variant no longer existed in this newly formed multiverse. At which point, Marc Guggenheim responded as follows:
I will leave that question to Warner Bros. and DC. They have a wonderful vision for not just Ezra’s Flash, but also the entire DC universe. Jim Lee is the man to talk to.
Jim Lee, the Chief Creative Officer at DC Entertainment, is most certainly the man to talk to, as his leadership is basically what’s running the proverbial Hall of Justice at this point. So even though "Crisis On Infinite Earths" brought back some of the Earths that existed in the old multiverse as it was forming the new Earth Prime, folks are very curious if Ezra Miller is really wiped out of the Arrow-verse, or if he’s just waiting for another dimensional rift to open up.
We are, after all, talking about the world of comic books; a place where heroes are born, killed and reborn on a regular basis. No matter the answer, the confidence for Ezra Miller’s Flash, and his future in the world of DC Comics filmed entertainment, is more than apparent in Marc Guggenheim’s cryptic remarks to Variety.
It’s a good sign, especially since recent news has seen the long in-development Flash movie turn into another attempt to bring the story of Flashpoint to the big screen. Considering that continuum-smashing event also introduced an alternate universe where Wonder Woman and Aquaman are at war, and Thomas Wayne is Batman instead of his son, it makes all the more sense that announcement was made when it was.
Which means that not only could Ezra Miller’s Flash be part of the Arrow-verse, but Grant Gustin’s own Scarlet Speedster could be a part of the Flashpoint event movie. Doors open both ways, and if Barry hypothesized to Victor “Cyborg” Stone that this sort of thing could have happened, you can believe he knows that doors like these open both ways.
With a new universe created, and a potential explanation as to how Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen adopted the name “The Flash,” it looks like "Crisis On Infinite Earths" not only enriched The CW’s Arrow-verse, but it’s also ensured the future of Miller’s version of the character.
The Flash movie is set for release on July 1, 2022, but if you’re looking to find something to see in theaters a lot sooner, our 2020 release schedule is the place to be for that sort of information.