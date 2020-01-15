Is Ezra Miller's Flash Really Part Of The Arrow-verse? DC Has Big Plans For The Hero

Jim Lee, the Chief Creative Officer at DC Entertainment, is most certainly the man to talk to, as his leadership is basically what’s running the proverbial Hall of Justice at this point. So even though "Crisis On Infinite Earths" brought back some of the Earths that existed in the old multiverse as it was forming the new Earth Prime, folks are very curious if Ezra Miller is really wiped out of the Arrow-verse, or if he’s just waiting for another dimensional rift to open up.