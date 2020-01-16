Jackie Chan Almost Drowned Filming Stunts For His Latest Movie

The incident occurred while Jackie Chan was working on his latest movie called Vanguard. According to CNA Lifestyle, the 65-year-old actor was filming a scene involving a jet ski and somehow he found himself trapped in the water under a rock. It’s unclear the exact nature of the scene or the stunt, but trapped underwater and unable to come up for air, Jackie Chan almost drowned. Thankfully, the film crew on Vanguard rushed to rescue the actor and he wound up being okay.