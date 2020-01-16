Taika Waititi Is Being Eyed For A Star Wars Movie

In any case, we’ll just have to wait and see if Taika Waititi will work on a Star Wars movie, but looking at his resume, he’d be more than qualified for the job. Along with the work he’s already done on The Mandalorian, he made big waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, and he’ll continue to guide the God of Thunder’s corner of this franchise with Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi’s other directorial credits include What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jojo Rabbit.