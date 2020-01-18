Welp, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Has Already Left A Huge Number Of Theaters

As Forbes noted, that means Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker dropped 1,353 theaters in four weeks, compared to Jumanji: The Next Level dropping just 904 theaters in five weeks. Jumanji vs. Star Wars is nothing new, we went through this with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Jumanji was a surprise hit last time and not as surprising now. But here in early 2020, the numbers for Rise of Skywalker just aren't where Lucasfilm must want them to be. It's strange to say that about a movie that passed $1 billion in a month, but Star Wars is held to a different standard.