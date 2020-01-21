Rogue One Writer Has A Perfect Theory Behind Why The Call Sign Is Missing From The Original Star Wars Trilogy

From the first attack on the Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope, we know that Squadron leader's are simply referred to as that, like Red Leader or Gold Leader. It could be that being Red Leader is simply the same thing as being Red One, but it's never explicitly explained in the movies that this is the case, and so Gary Witta has come up with his own explanation as to why Rogue Squadron doesn't have a Rogue One. The name has been retired, in the same way a sports team retires a number.