Why Bad Boys For Life Didn’t Crossover With L.A.’s Finest

It was reported last week that Bad Boys 4 is in the works, so Katherine Pope is hoping there’s better luck on the crossover front with that project. National Treasure 3’s Chris Bremner is writing the script, but it remains to be seen when the next Bad Boys movie comes out, as well as if Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi will direct again or have to bow out. However things play out, at least this time planning for a potential crossover can go a little more seamlessly.