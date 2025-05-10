Donnie Wahlberg Had A 3-Word Response After Blue Bloods Got Fall TV Info, But There's One Thing That's Standing Out To Me

After a devastating cancellation, Blue Bloods gets to stay alive at CBS thanks to the upcoming spinoff Boston Blue, which will be led by Donnie Wahlberg. So, after the network announced its 2025-2026 lineup, which gave us some insight into this new series, the Danny actor posted a three-word response. Meanwhile, all of this made me realize just how many spinoffs are currently airing as part of CBS’s 2025 TV schedule, and it’s honestly wild.

How Donnie Wahlberg Reacted To Boston Blue Being On CBS’s Schedule

First of all, let’s take a look at Donnie Wahlberg’s post. On the heels of CBS announcing its 2025-2026 primetime lineup, the Danny Reagan actor has been talking about returning to the Blue Bloods universe. Over on Instagram, he also made his enthusiasm about this continuation known with a simple, but effective, three-word response, take a look:

Donnie Wahlber reposted a poster that said: "Welcome to the family Boston Blue CBS Fall." he wrote above it "We ride again!" and below it he wrote "Fri-yay!"

(Image credit: Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram)

Now, this “we ride again” mentality is wonderful, and I love to see it, especially with how hard the Blue Bloods cancellation was on both the cast and fans. Clearly, many wanted the Reagan family’s story to continue, and now it can in a fresh and new way.

However, this post also illuminated just how many characters, stories and shows have been able to say or are about to say “we ride again” on CBS.

This Made Me Realize Just How Many Spinoffs CBS Has On Its 2025-2026 Lineup

I’m not quite sure how I didn’t realize this sooner, but the number of spinoffs on CBS’s lineup is kind of staggering. Obviously, Boston Blue is a spinoff of Blue Bloods. It will follow Danny Reagan as he moves to Boston and gets paired with Detective Lena Peters (Sonequa Martin-Green), who also happens to be part of a “prominent law enforcement family.”

Meanwhile, between the shows that were renewed at CBS this year and the new ones coming to the network between the fall of 2025 and spring of 2026, there will be a whole bunch of projects that are continuations of other series that are either still on or ended. Here’s a list of the various spinoffs, sequel series and reboots:

That means that out of the scripted programming on CBS’s schedule for the next year, the only projects that aren’t part of a bigger franchise are the new comedy DMV, Tracker, and, technically, Watson; however, the show is inspired by the tales of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson.

Overall, this is a mindblowing list to look over, and I’m not sure how I didn’t realize just how many spinoffs, reboots, sequel series and prequel projects live on CBS. However, it seems to be working for them. Many of these shows are big hits, and it makes it so fans can live in the worlds of their favorite fictional characters for longer than they might have expected.

So, to get in on all this fun, you can stream all the projects mentioned in this story (that aren’t premiering their first seasons next fall or spring) with a Paramount+ subscription. Then, make sure to tune into CBS this fall to see the return of Blue Bloods by way of Donnie Wahlberg and Boston Blue.

