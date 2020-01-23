Ford V Ferrari’s Matt Damon And James Mangold Are Re-Teaming For A Crime Drama

Fox originally bought the rights to Don Winslow’s best-selling novel back a few years back, with Ronin and Hannibal writer David Mamet working on a script for a 2019 release. Since then, James Mangold and his Logan co-writer Scott Frank have taken over writing duties and Fox is under new management. Have you heard of Disney? The Force will now be produced under the new studio name “20th Century Studios,” and Matt Damon is taking the top billing.