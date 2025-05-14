After 1923's Finale, Brandon Sklenar And Taylor Sheridan Are Set To Collaborate Again

When 1923 aired its Season 2 finale, it was clear that that chapter of Spencer Dutton’s story had come to a close, and to this day, it’s unclear if Brandon Sklenar will play the cowboy again in an upcoming Yellowstone project . However, while his future in that world is uncertain right now, what is certain is the fact that Sklenar is set to collaborate with Yellowstone’s mastermind, Taylor Sheridan, again on a new project.

Read More About 1923 And Yellowstone (Image credit: From left to right: Emerson Miller/Paramount+, Lauren Smith/Paramount+ and Paramount Network.) I'm Obsessed With The Dutton Family Tree, So I Diagrammed It And Figured Out The Questions We Still Need Answered

Not long after 1923 came to a close on the 2025 TV schedule (you can watch it with a Paramount+ subscription , by the way), it was announced that the show’s star and creator would collaborate again. According to THR , Sklenar will star in Sheridan’s film F.A.S.T., which is an action thriller that’s been in the works for quite some time.

Reportedly, talks are happening right now between Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount to make this movie happen. Also, it was reported that the feature package will include 1923’s star, Sklenar, as well as its primary director and cinematographer Ben Richardson, who has worked with Sheridan on the aforementioned prequel as well as 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone.

In a statement about F.A.S.T. and the team set to work on it with Sheridan, Warn Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy made their enthusiasm for the project very known, explaining:

The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality and we could not be more honored to be making this film with him. With the hugely talent director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing F.A.S.T. to the big screen.

Based on the creative team and star alone, I’m also “thrilled” about F.A.S.T.

This film, which Sheridan has written and is reportedly producing, will be his first movie since 2021’s Those Who Wish Me Dead. Before creating Yellowstone, his best-known works were movies like Sicario , Hell or High Water and Wind River. So, this new project marks an exciting return to the medium that got him started as the writer we know today.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you want access to almost the full Sheridan-verse, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription. Luckily, plans start at $7.99 per month, and you can upgrade to Premium for $12.99 per month to get Showtime and no ads.

Also, this movie fits right in the super producer's wheelhouse. According to the report, F.A.S.T. will follow a former special forces commando who is hired by the DEA to head a black ops strike team against drug dealers. The catch is, these dealers are protected by the CIA. So, if you like Sicario or Lioness, this sounds like the film for you.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, this sounds like a fun project that fits within the writer’s catalog of work, and it seems like a great vehicle for Brandon Sklenar to continue his growing movie career. In the world of film, he’s had breakout moments in films like It Ends With Us and Drop. He’s also set to star in the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid on the 2025 movie schedule , further solidifying himself as a star both in and outside of the Yellowstone world.

F.A.S.T. seems like a great next step for this actor who proved he's fit to be a leading man on 1923.

At the moment, Warner Bros is planning to release this film theatrically on April 23, 2027. Notably, this is a big update, because Sheridan wrote F.A.S.T.'s script in the mid-2010s, and since then it’s been passed from Warner Bros to Amazon and back to Warner Bros with potential for releases both theatrically and on streaming. Additionally, the producer has a “strict exclusive deal with Paramount,” which is where all his shows live, and that’s led to a need to make a deal between both studios.

However, it seems like things are working out, and eventually, we’ll get to see Taylor Sheridan and Brandon Sklenar reunite on the big screen for F.A.S.T. in 2027.