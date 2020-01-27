Kobe's Bryant’s Dear Basketball Oscar Collaborators Reminisce About Working With The Late Icon

I did everything for you, because that’s what you do when something makes you feel as alive as you’ve made me feel. You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream and I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye. And that’s OK, I’m ready to let you go.