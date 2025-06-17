After Lilo And Stitch Actor David H.K. Bell Died, The Movie's Stars Paid Tribute

The live-action Lilo & Stitch ohana is grieving the loss of David Hekili Kenui Bell, a Hawaiian actor and member of the cast in Disney’s recently released live-action remake of the beloved animated classic. Bell passed away recently, as confirmed by his sister Jalene Kanani Bell in a heartfelt Facebook post. While no cause of death was given, his passing has sparked an outpouring of love and tributes from co-stars who worked closely with him during the film’s production in Hawaii.

Sydney Agudong, who plays Lilo's big sister Nani in the 2025 movie release , is among those paying tribute. In an emotional Instagram Story, she shared a photo of Bell on set, wearing a pareo and seated peacefully, along with a heartfelt message. Agudong remembered Bell as a "beautiful, bright, and kind soul" and expressed her gratitude for the time they spent working together on the film. She concluded her message with, “I wish we had more time with you here. A Hui Hou & Rest in Peace, David Hekili ❤️.”

(Image credit: Sydney Agudong, Instagram)

Joining her in honoring Bell’s memory was Maia Kealoha, who plays the iconic role of Lilo in the film, and her mother, Brittney Kealoha. In a joint Instagram post shared through her official account (which is managed by her parents), Maia’s family remembered Bell affectionately as “Uncle David.” The caption read like a letter:

Eh Uncle David, save some shave ice for me too k?! Maia is surely going to miss telling you that. Rest in love @hekili97 In Hawai’i calling someone uncle, auntie, tutu (grandma) etc. when they are not blood related is a sign of respect. David was that to Maia, he was just like one of her uncles and treated her like his own ohana. David I’m so proud of you and happy for all that you accomplished in this life. You definitely made your mark around the world. 🍧 A hui hou friend, love the Kealoha ohana

Bell’s role in the film may have been small, but it was a meaningful update from the original. In the 2025 remake, Bell plays a local version of the ice cream tourist character, who, in the animated movie, repeatedly drops his cone in disbelief. Bell’s scene modernizes and localizes the moment: he drops a shaved ice treat when witnessing Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) and Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) appear through a portal. It's a small beat, but one rooted in the production’s broader effort to represent Hawaiian culture with care.

According to Deadline 's reporting, outside of acting, Bell had a full life as an assistant airport superintendent at Kona International Airport and lent his voice to PA announcements that travelers heard upon arrival. He had appeared on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. and was involved in upcoming projects, including Amazon and MGM’s The Wrecking Crew , alongside Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

Just weeks before his death, Bell had shared his audition tape and behind-the-scenes photos from Lilo & Stitch, expressing pride in the film and its box office success , as well as in the local Hawaiian crew who helped bring it to life. His passion for the arts, community, and culture was evident in every post.

David H. K. Bell’s time was tragically cut short, but his impact lives on—in the hearts of those who knew him and in his final film performance. Audiences can still see him on the big screen as Disney’s latest live-action remake continues to crush it, and later, when it becomes available to stream with a Disney+ subscription .