NBA Legend Bob Cousy Gets Real About What It Means To Be A Winner In Exclusive Celtics City Clip, And I’ve Got Chills
Few NBA players have accomplished what he has.
When basketball fans think of the Boston Celtics, something that may come to mind is the notion of winning. That would certainly be appropriate, considering that with 18 championship titles under its belt, the C’s are the winningest franchise in NBA history. One of its most iconic players, Bob Cousy, is well aware of the concept of winning and how it impacts someone on a personal level. Cousy actually dives into that in a matter-of-fact sort of way in CinemaBlend’s exclusive clip from the series finale of HBO’s Celtics City.
Bob Cousy Doesn’t Mince Words When Talking About Being A Winner
These past few weeks have seen the docuseries Celtics City air amid the 2025 TV schedule and stream for Max subscription holders. In that time, the nine-part show has chronicled the history of the Boston-based organization as well as non-basketball-related topics. As has been the case with each episode, the final installment seems keen on linking the past to the present. The video above shows modern-day star Jaylen Brown lamenting a playoff loss. From there, the perspective shifts to that of Bob Cousy, whose words give me chills.
Famously known as “Mr. Basketball” the now-96-year-old former point guard acknowledges that had he and his teammates not experienced success back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, his opinion wouldn’t matter today. On top of that, he muses that the basketball world would likely scoff at the notion of “Celtic Pride.” The beloved NBA veteran – who’s been named one of the 75 greatest players of all time – acknowledges that winning can lead to massive attention from the public at large but that otherwise, “nobody pays attention” if you don’t win.
Bob Cousy – alongside the late Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, John Havlecik, Sam Jones and more – dominated professional basketball in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Between 1957 and 1969, the team won 11 championships, with Cousy being a part of six of those winning teams. The mere fact that Cousy is still with is nothing short of amazing, but hearing him talk about the impact of winning is just surreal. If anyone knows that feeling and knows what it’s like to be victorious, it’s certainly him and, as a fan, I just love hearing his thoughts.
What Was It Like For The Celtics City Crew To Interview Bob Cousy?
It’s one thing to watch “Cooz” share his memories, but it’s another thing entirely to have been in the room when he was being interviewed. Lauren Stowell – the director of all nine Celtics City episodes – was fortunate enough to be in that position. CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to receive a statement from Stowell on the experience of being in Cousey’s presence. Something that really stood out to her was the way Cousy admired the clock you can see in the clip above, which Bill Russell and his wife gifted him upon his retirement:
Bill Russell and Bob Cousy’s close relationship is a major focal point of the docuseries, specifically during its first few episodes. Lauren Stowell absolutely makes a great point in that it’s more than just a sweet memento — it’s a signifier of a deep friendship shared between two men. Showrunner and EP Gabe Honig also shared some sentiments with CB and, like Stowell, he was enamored with the 13-time all-star’s love for his clock:
The greatest documentaries typically include a firm emotional hook that draws in viewers and helps inform the story that’s being told. I can certainly say that in this case, the clock helps serve as an emotional touchstone. Gabe Honig went on to speak more about the importance of the clock while also showering praise on his collaborators:
Lauren Stowell, Gabe Honig and their team ultimately delivered a comprehensive piece of work. Those various interviews are also impressive, as there are sitdowns with C’s legends, community leaders, journalists and even esteemed rivals of the team like James Worthy and the late Jerry West. (Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas notably declined the chance to speak, though.) All of that said though, I think it’s really Bob Cousy’s words about his triumphs, his friendships and more that are really going to stay with me for years to come.
The HBO documentary series Celtics City is available to stream on Max, with new episodes airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out the series finale, on April 28.
