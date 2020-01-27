Why Dolittle Is Going To Lose Money, Despite Making Nearly $100 Million So Far

Dolittle’s $175 million might seem paltry in comparison, but when you have a budget that is lofty, the expectation is that the intake for the movie at the box office will exceed the budget by at least 2 to 3 times the budget amount or more. Even if Dolittle ends up making over $175 million over the long haul of its run, it won’t be enough, factoring in advertising and the percentage share the theaters themselves will take. And Dolittle will inspire fewer and fewer people to see it in the theater every week from here on out.