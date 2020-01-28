Surprise, Cats Actually Won An Award

Last month's Cats became one of the talked about movies of 2019, but not for any reason that the filmmakers probably intended. The words "nightmare fuel" were used regularly when talking about the film. The CGI of the cats that weren't actually cats was buried so deep in the uncanny valley that it was impossible to see anything else. Being a big budget musical based on a hit Broadway show, and directed by a man who had previously brought Oscar success to just such a property, it seems clear that awards season success was part of the Cats plan, but that idea faded away quite quickly.