After Taylor Swift, Her Cat Meredith And Jack Antonoff Went Viral Over Her Nabbing Her Masters, We Finally Know How Travis Kelce Made The Moment 'Special'

While Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects always have a lot of excitement surrounding them, her getting her masters back “Hits Different.” It marks a major moment in her career as well as a gargantuan win for the pop star. When it happened, she went viral with her cat and Jack Antonoff for celebrating too. However, now, we finally know how Travis Kelce also made the moment “even more special.”

Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift And Her Cat Meredith Went Viral For Their Celebration Video

Back in May, when Taylor Swift got her music back, Jack Antonoff, who is her longtime collaborator and very good friend, took to X to celebrate. He truly had an iconic Reputation reaction too, as the video featured him, the pop star and her cat Meredith jamming out to “Getaway Car.”

As someone who is a Rep girl through and through, Antonoff and Swift reenacting the creation of “Getaway Car,” which they also did during a surprise song set during the Eras Tour, was incredible. Truly, it was the perfect way to celebrate the end of this long-fought battle, because now we can listen to any of her albums "guilt-free." However, it wasn’t the only “special” moment.

How Travis Kelce Also Helped Make Taylor Swift’s Masters Moment ‘Special’

Along with Swift’s friends and fans celebrating her big career moment, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce , has been too. During an episode of New Heights , he called out the fact that she owned her music while Shaquille O’Neal jammed to “I Knew You Were Trouble.” Along with that, in a report from People , the football player made the moment special by being at the "...Ready For It?" singer's side, as one source alleged:

Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering. She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way. Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special.

Taylor Swift buying back her music means she now has full ownership over her entire discography, including her first six albums – Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. That’s a seriously big deal, and having loved ones around to celebrate it would obviously make it “even more special.”

The source went on to claim that Swift and Kelce are also “incredibly happy and in sync,” which likely adds to that outstanding feeling.

They’ve been lying low this summer as the football player is in his off-season and the pop star takes a well-deserved break after being on tour for the better part of two years. And while we’ve seen them out and about here and there – and Swift even performed at Kelce’s Tight End University concert recently – they’ve been keeping a low profile. So, it’s always lovely to get a bit of reported insight into their lives as a happy couple, especially when it's in regard to a massive career update and celebration.

So, while Swift, Antonoff and Meredith danced and sang “Getaway Car” in celebration, it seems like Kelce was happily supporting her from the sidelines. So, yeah, all around, this is a fantastic, loving and wholesome way to celebrate the “So High School” singer’s gigantic professional win.