The Batman Has Revealed Who Peter Sarsgaard Is Playing, And It's Not Two-Face

Have you heard? The Batman has started filming in London, England! Ever since Robert Pattinson was cast as Gotham City’s Caped Crusader, the movie’s cast has been slowly put together, and while most of the actors’ characters had been identified, we’ve had no idea who Peter Sarsgaard will be playing… until now. And no, it won’t be Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face, as had been heavily speculated.
In its official announcement of The Batman beginning principal photography, Warner Bros laid out who comprises the main cast, and Peter Sarsgaard is identified as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson. So like Harvey Dent, Sarsgaard’s character will work as Gotham City’s chief prosecutor and ideally fight injustice rather than be a force of corruption like so many within the city’s government usually are, but unless Matt Reeves is planning on heavily twisting the source material, don’t expect Gil Colson to have acid thrown on half of his face.
