The Batman Has Revealed Who Peter Sarsgaard Is Playing, And It's Not Two-Face

In its official announcement of The Batman beginning principal photography, Warner Bros laid out who comprises the main cast, and Peter Sarsgaard is identified as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson. So like Harvey Dent, Sarsgaard’s character will work as Gotham City’s chief prosecutor and ideally fight injustice rather than be a force of corruption like so many within the city’s government usually are, but unless Matt Reeves is planning on heavily twisting the source material, don’t expect Gil Colson to have acid thrown on half of his face.