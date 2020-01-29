Star Wars: The One Way Duel Of The Fates Should Make Its Way To The Masses

Lucasfilm Could Make Some Major Star Wars Money Off Said Comic

If Lucasfilm and Marvel were to release Star Wars: Duel of the Fates as a comic, it’d be a moment that would undoubtedly put fans and critics into a fit of madness. Even better, if a Marvel comic of an “unmade” Star Wars movie was released in comic book shop shelves in the near future, perhaps it could make as much money as a typical movie in the franchise would in theaters. Okay, maybe that not that much, but it would still break various records.