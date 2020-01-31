20th Century Fox: The 10 Best Movies The Studio Ever Made

Williams plays both a father whose about to be separated from his family, and the housekeeper alter-ego he invents to keep himself in the picture, and the resulting film is one of his career’s best efforts. Showcasing both the dramatic and slapstick sides of Robin Williams, as he navigates life with ex-wife Sally Field and their three children, Mrs. Doubtfire doesn’t take any shortcuts, and serves as a 20th Century Fox movie that can make the whole family laugh, cry, and smile without ever feeling either emotion is out of place.