Why Linda Hamilton Wanted Sarah Conner To Be Fat In Terminator: Dark Fate

As Dani is now supposed to be the savior of humanity, and the burden is lightened to a certain degree on Sarah’s shoulders, maybe she does decide to take it easy and start enjoying herself through the junk food she's obviously denied herself in the past. Of course, if we’re talking about a hypothetical sequel to Terminator: Dark Fate, it wouldn’t be long before evil started knocking on the door of our heroes, which would mean that Sarah Connor would need to get back into fighting form, or adjust her tactics to suit her new physique.