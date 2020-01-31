How The Last Christmas Ending Changes Thanks To An Alternate Ending On The DVD And Digital Release

In the alternate ending available with the set, Emilia Clarke’s Kate has become a tour guide. We see her holding the phones of everyone in their group so that they are able to take in their surroundings with no distractions. At one point she asks people to “look up” as she tells one of her stories, which is something Tom asked her to do and pay attention to during their acquaintance. It's a nice callback and one of a couple callbacks to the "look up" moment found in the bonus features on the disc.