Apparently Some Outraged Parents Caused Massive Changes To Scooby Doo, Which Was Originally Way Edgier

Language and jokes and sexual situations were removed, including a kiss between Daphne and Velma. Cleavage was CGI’d over. But, thankfully, the farting remained. I thought at the time the rating change was a mistake. I felt like a lot of teens came out for the first film and didn’t get what they wanted (and didn’t come back for the sequel). But today I don’t know. So many young kids loved those movies, which is pretty cool. Also, for the record I doubt any of those old cuts still exist.