Be Skeptical Of That Rumor About Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Alternate Ending

In the video interview, Juan Bautista was introduced as a Star Wars actor, and they even showed the Knights of Ren character he was meant to play in The Rise of Skywalker. During his talk about appearing in Star Wars, he said he'd seen Rise of Skywalker two times -- one time a week before it opened and again when it came out. He said there were a few differences in the versions. It wasn't longer or shorter but things were changed.