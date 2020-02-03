The Most Difficult Sequence For Ford V Ferrari To Film, According To Its Stunt Coordinator

Nothing quite compares to the difficulty of driving a race car at breakneck speeds for 24 hours straight, but recreating it on the big screen sure comes close. In Ford v Ferrari, we see one of the greatest examples of a realistic racing movie in recent memory, but that realism wasn’t easy to create for the big screen. Director James Mangold took on the difficult challenge of taking the viewer on a trip through time, recreating the world of 1960s race car driving in an authentic and believable way, but the complications didn't end there. With the number of vintage race cars, high intensity racing scenes and iconic moments they had to recreate for the film, it's not hard to imagine how difficult some of the shots were to capture.