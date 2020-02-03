People On The Internet Are Obsessed With The Rock's Super Bowl Intros

Whether Michael Buffer should be fearing for his job or not is a discussion for another day. However, it's hard not to agree that Dwayne Johnson absolutely crushed the introduction to Super Bowl LIV. With a halftime show that showcases Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, it's going to be hard to beat tonight's compliment of entertainment. Though should Dwayne Johnson sneak onto the Super Bowl halftime stage, and sneak in a couple verses of his own, it would only be a fitting addition to an already amazing night.