People On The Internet Are Obsessed With The Rock's Super Bowl Intros

Super Bowl LIV is well underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battling it out in Miami for sporting dominance at the biggest football event of the year. And yet, after both teams got their own custom introductions courtesy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, that seems to be a subject that the internet is still obsessing over.
In case you haven’t seen it for yourself, or if you want to relive this beautiful moment of Johnson tapping into his natural charm and WWE promo skills, watch the video for yourself below:
Watching a hype reel like Dwayne Johnson's introduction of the Chiefs and the 49ers is something that's hard to resist, and one hell of a way to open up today's turf war. But imagine if The Rock was narrating your life with the same sort of gusto as he announced Super Bowl LIV's lineup? That's what one user on Twitter was thinking, when they logged the following comment.
Considering the budgets to films like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and Dwayne Johnson's new Netflix film Red Notice, it looks like whoever wants to buy such a righteous promo will have to pony up some major bucks. And that's probably not even counting the dining budget, which could get out of hand if you're filming on one of Johnson's cheat days.
It's totally worth it though, as even football fans are pretty impressed with the verve that the wrestler known as The Rock brought to the proceedings. Our next fan brought that particular viewpoint to the table, with this next tweet.
Admittedly football isn't for everyone, especially if you're a movie fan watching the Super Bowl for the latest ads supporting upcoming releases like Mulan, Top Gun: Maverick, and No Time To Die. If you're one of those folks that's feeling the crunch whenever the actual game is showing, you'll appreciate this fan reaction making a case for Dwayne Johnson to actually host the entire Super Bowl.
Admittedly, Dwayne Johnson's charisma is no surprise to the world. So, while the internet is going nuts about the Super Bowl LIV intros he provided, shared by Fox Sports as soon as they had concluded, there are some who are even less surprised by Johnson's performance. And, those folks are both WWE fans and students of history, as shown in this next reaction:
For our final reaction, we've got something that sports fans and pop culture fanatics can debate for the rest of the night. Someone made a pretty big claim when it comes to Johnson's showmanship in the realm of sports, and we're just going to let you read it for yourself and react accordingly.
Whether Michael Buffer should be fearing for his job or not is a discussion for another day. However, it's hard not to agree that Dwayne Johnson absolutely crushed the introduction to Super Bowl LIV. With a halftime show that showcases Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, it's going to be hard to beat tonight's compliment of entertainment. Though should Dwayne Johnson sneak onto the Super Bowl halftime stage, and sneak in a couple verses of his own, it would only be a fitting addition to an already amazing night.