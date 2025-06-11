I Just Found Out Dwayne Johnson Produced An Andy Kaufman Documentary, And I Love The Message He Shared About The Late Comedian

It's honestly hard to tell where the next surprise on the 2025 movie schedule is going to come from. But, in the case of Dwayne Johnson, his year of cinema already seemed to pack quite a punch, considering his upcoming sports The Smashing Machine, as well as a couple other projects. However, there's one that I certainly didn't see coming.

The man known to some as The Rock has definitely laid another smackdown in the business. Though this one’s admittedly rather heartwarming, as I’ve recently discovered that Johnson actually produced a documentary on the late Andy Kaufman. Johnson shared a report of the news to his Instagram, and not only do I love the sweet way he promoted Andy Kaufman Is Me’s arrival at the Tribeca Film Festival but also how he honored the late comic at the center of the doc:

Andy Kaufman was a bold artist and took big committed swings to make people FEEL something. Laughter, anger, joy, and in an instant could create chaos that wildly juxtaposed the gentle kindness behind his eyes. And the thing I loved the most about Andy’s artistry is that it was always from the gut. Never ‘told jokes’ just real and from the gut. This documentary was a pleasure to help produce. Big thank you to the [Tribeca Film Festival] and everyone for their support.

This certainly is a sweet message and a pleasant surprise overall. However, if someone were to look further into the post shared by Andy Kaufman Is Me’s producing partner, the connection isn’t as crazy as you’d think. The late comedian enjoyed boosting the profile of professional wrestling through some of his stunts. With that, Dwayne Johnson’s fondness for Kaufman’s shtick now feels like a no-brainer.

It also tracks that late-night TV legend David Letterman serves as a co-producer on this very same project. The former CBS Late Show host certainly had his own role to play in that legacy; as his show played host to a rather "heated" brawl between Kaufman and wrestling superstar Jerry Lawler. It was a moment that was eventually proven to be staged, as part of a larger faux feud between the men.

The legacy of Andy Kaufman is one that’s been covered by other documentaries over the years. This isn’t even the first one to hit in 2025, as director Alex Braverman’s Thank You Very Much had a digital/theatrical release earlier in the year.

And, of course, there’s the story of Jim Carrey’s infamous Man on the Moon performance, which involved the actor going full method and “losing” himself in his portrayal of Kaufman. All of that is captured in the 2017 documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). But those familiar with this latest production may know that t isn't a typical "Andy Kaufman documentary."

The big difference in how Andy Kaufman Is Me tells its story is that it does so using the comedy icon’s private recordings and puppetry. With that strategy in mind, we may just learn more about the Taxi star’s comedic interests as well as his love of wrestling. Considering the incredible work Kaufman produced during his (relatively short) lifetime, it makes me smile to see Dwayne Johnson memorialize him in such a sweet way.

Unfortunately, there’s a release strategy has yet to be announced for the film. On a separate note, Dwayne Johnson fans will be able to see him break back onto the silver screen with A24’s upcoming movie The Smashing Machine, as it’s set to open on October 3rd.