The Rock Just Commented On Kim Kardashian's Recent Vacation Post, And I Don’t Even Know How to Feel About These Fandoms Colliding

It’s definitely not uncommon for Kim Kardashian to share a carousel of photos to her social media accounts. At this point, it’s actually expected, especially when the bikini-wearing billionaire goes on vacation. Kardashian and her family just recently partook in another one of their sweet excursions, and the photos are great. While I certainly wasn’t surprised by all of that, what did throw me for a loop was the fact that The Rock commented. Needless to say, it’s wild that a few fandoms are crossing over in this way.

44-year-old Kim Kardashian and her kids enjoyed a beach-y vacation this time around in what appears to be Hawaii. The mother of four’s Instagram post includes snapshots of sandy surroundings, blue water and clear skies. It seems the little ones also enjoyed the local wildlife, shaved ice and fishing activities. Also present was Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloé, who constructed puzzles with her older sibling. All in all, it looks like a good time was had by all, despite Kardashian’s nervous expression amid ziplining.

As you’d expect, a plethora of fans took to the comment section to react to the photos, with each sharing sweet or funny takes on the trip. I had to rub my eyes a few times when I saw a comment shared by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’s a proud Hawaii native. Johnson’s message was short and sweet, and he even threw in a joke about his singing abilities:

Beautiful. It’s Maui time! I’m coming to sing to the kids (in keys that don’t exist 😂) Enjoy the mana!

The Rock’s barb about his vocal prowess is a link to just one of the fandoms that’s being mashed up here. A photo from the SKIMS founder’s post shows a plate filled with Moana 2 figures, likely for the kids. The 52-year-old actor-turned-wrestler notably voices the Demigod Maui in the animated films (which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription). That’s a fun nod and, had the star actually sang for the children, I’m sure he would’ve subsequently said, “You’re Welcome.” (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

Aside from Disney, the obvious fandoms that are coming together here and those of reality TV and professional wrestling. It goes without saying that the Kardashian-Jenner family has ruled the reality space for years, and they currently have a flagship show that’s available to stream with a Hulu subscription. As for Dwayne Johnson, he’s one of the most revered wrestlers in the history of the business. He’s been back at it lately and, interestingly, fans have somewhat turned on the Rock in part because of his heel turn.

Believe it or not, there’s actually another link between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and pro wrestling. Rapper Travis Scott, who shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, has been participating in WWE events as of late. I don’t know about you but, man, it feels like it really is a small (entertainment) world after all. (OK, I promise that’s my last Disney pun.)

It’s still a pleasant surprise to see Dwayne Johnson comment on Kim Kardashian’s vacay pics, though. Speaking of the photos themselves, I still can’t stop thinking about the stunning views, which came on the heels of Kardashian’s spring break bikini post. Here’s to even more excellent snapshots moving forward as well as refreshing interactions between stars of varying fandoms.