The 10 Best Dog Movies On Disney+

The Fox And The Hound

Of all the dog movies available on Disney+, this one is a personal favorite. The Fox And The Hound is a story of friendship and how dogs naturally want to be buddies with everyone even when they're trained to be something else. This movie gave us one of Disney's best songs ("Best Of Friends") and is mandatory viewing for any Disney+ subscriber who hasn't seen it yet (and if you're not subscribed, feel free to jump on the seven-day free trial offer). Give it a watch, shed a tear, and maybe look into raising a domestic fox to be best friends with the dog in your home.