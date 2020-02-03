James Gunn Calls John Cena The Best Improv Actor He's Worked With 'By A Country Mile'

Leave a Comment
John Cena has had an impressive career, quickly establishing himself as an actor aside from his tenure as a professional wrestler. Cena has been booking a ton of work lately, including Bumblebee, F9 and The Suicide Squad. The latter is helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, who assembled a killer cast in mysterious roles that haven't been revealed. Gunn recently updated the fans about the process of filming, and went so far as to call Cena the best improvisor he's worked with. Talk about high praise.
Filming for The Suicide Squad is still underway, and James Gunn has been using social media to update the rabid fanbase about how its going. While keeping the upcoming blockbuster's secrets, Q&A's have helped satiate moviegoers who can't wait for the movie to arrive. During his most recent Q&A, Gunn was asked about John Cena has an actor, responding with:
I think John is one of the best overall talents I've ever worked with - he's capable of dramatic depths I don't think any of his films have yet shown - and he's the BEST improvisational actor I've worked with by a country mile. Also, just a great dude.
Well, it certainly looks like John Cena has managed to impress James Gunn. He's been steadily working as an actor, and it looks like his improvisation skills have become particularly strong.
James Gunn's comments about John Cena come from his personal Instagram page, where the director answered questions on his story. The Suicide Squad is apparently a set that embraces improv, in addition to the script written by Gunn. We've seen how this worked out in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and he's assembled an extremely strong cast in order to make The Suicide Squad into a reality. Starting with Cena himself.
The Suicide Squad is largely a mystery, as James Gunn and Warner Bros. has been keeping the contents of the upcoming standalone sequel under wraps. While the ensemble cast was announced, it's unclear exactly who most actors will be playing. As such, there's been countless rumors about which villains might pop up (and possibly die) in The Suicide Squad.
As for John Cena, the most popular fan theory is that he might be playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, with Jimmy Kimmel recently going so far as to ask him on the air. But Cena didn't confirm or deny who he was playing. He certainly has the hulking physical presence to play Peacemaker, and it would be awesome to see him with the character's high tech armor and gear.
The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021.