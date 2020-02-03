Avengers: Infinity War Test Footage Shows Vision Brutally Kill One Of The Black Order

Either way, the end result was the same. Corvus Glaive and the other members of the Black Order, also known as the Children of Thanos, were all dead by the end of Avengers: Infinity War, although their “father” was still successful in collecting all six Infinity Stones and erasing half of all life in the universe. However, because the 2014 versions of Thanos and his forces made their way to the future in Avengers: Endgame, the Black Order was seen again, only to be snapped away by Tony Stark (except for the past Cull Obsidian, who died earlier in battle).