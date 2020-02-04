Want To Bet On The Oscars? Oddsmakers Reveal The Current Best Picture Frontrunner

Leave a Comment
With just five days separating us from the 2020 Oscars, the pressure is mounting as the nominees race towards the finish line. And if you’re looking to place some last-minute bets on who will win the top honor of Best Picture, you’re going to want to know who the oddsmakers favor, right? Well, if the current figures hold up, placing that bet on director Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 is the way you win.
Numbers have been crunched, and the odds for the entire Best Picture race have been compiled. Which has resulted in the field being broken down into the following odds:
1917: 3/5
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: 4/1
Parasite: 6/1
Joker: 11/1
The Irishman: 30/1
Jojo Rabbit: 50/1
Marriage Story: 50/1
Ford v Ferrari: 100/1
Little Women: 100/1
While director Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite seems to be touted as a last minute spoiler for the Best Picture race, the oddsmakers at US Bookies have the World War I drama still at the top of the pack. And as far as the runner up in the Best Picture race is concerned, this spread sees Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood acting as the first runner up.
As we descend down the ladder of Oscar odds, those hoping movies like Joker or The Irishman could snag the top prize look to be bound to board a train of disappointment. Though at least their odds are better than that of the bottom two tiers of the 2020 Best Picture race, as Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story are at 50/1 odds of winning, with Ford v Ferrari and Little Women both clocking in at 100/1.
While it’s true anything can happen between now and Sunday’s ceremony, these guesses are pretty educated, considering all the awards shows for various professional guilds have already taken place and seen the films in the top of the crop rewarded quite frequently. So really, if you want to make the best bet, you’re going to want to stick with the top three choices in the pack.
Still, Best Picture upsets have happened in the past couple of years that have us wary of placing a wager of any kind. Let’s not forget the two big surprises when it came to recent Oscar history, as Moonlight and Green Book were films that, while being in the conversation, felt like they had little chance of winning. Which made both of their victories all the more surprising, and has us still clutching our wallets protectively to this very day.
All will be revealed when the 92nd Academy Awards are held on Sunday night, airing on ABC starting at 8:00 PM ET. And if you’re looking to catch up on as many nominated films as possible before Sunday’s show, check out our feature on where you can stream some of this year’s most notable awards contenders.