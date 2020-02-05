John Boyega Shares Video Playing Every Role In Cats, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
After decades of filmmaking and generations of fans, Star Wars' Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. As such, the starring actors should find their schedules freed, and able to make new and exciting projects independent of the galaxy far, far away. This includes John Boyega, who has been sparring with the Star Wars fandom a bit since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. And while Boyega didn't get the chance to be in infamous Cats movie, he wishes he had. Luckily, we can watch a new video wish shows him playing every role in the Tom Hooper movie.
Cats and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were competing for box offices supremacy over the holidays. The Star Wars movie won that conflict by a landslide, while Cats became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons. The latter movie has the potential to become a cult favorite a la Rocky Horror, and John Boyega's new video playing all the roles from the trailer will no doubt break the internet. Check it out below, and just try to look away.
That's one memory that isn't going to be fading away from anyone's memories. John Boyega's social media accounts have been wild lately, although I have to say this is my favorite post from recent memory. Boyega becoming one of the Cats characters is funny enough, but ALL of them? It's just too purrfect.
This video comes to us from John Boyega's personal Instagram, and shows some hilarious and impressive quick CGI. First we see an interview, shortly after the first viral Cats trailer arrived online. Boyega mentions he'd do a great job in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical adaptation, wishing he was invite to the all-star cast.
That's when the footage from Cats starts, and John Boyega begins playing a variety of feline roles in the infamous movie musical. Despite not having digital fur technology, Boyega's face is added to the face of various Cats characters, to delightful results. He dances like Victoria, belts out "Memory" as Grizabella, and tries to conjure some magic as Mr. Mistoffelees.
What really sells this video is John Boyega's faces. It looks like he recorded some footage of himself reacting in character, making the fake Cats trailer all the more realistic. He winks when nailing a dance move, and perfectly lip syncs to Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "Memory". And despite Cats become the subject of countless memes and jokes on social media, Boyega has doubled down on wanting to be included. Talk about FOMO.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for John Boyega. With the galaxy far, far away in the rear view, his schedule should be open for any variety of acting projects. His next movie is an upcoming project called Naked Singularity alongside Bill Skarsgård and Ed Skrein.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.