Wait, Jessica Simpson Could Have Starred In The Notebook Instead Of Rachel McAdams?

It's weird to think Jessica Simpson might have been considered for The Notebook, until you remember the fact a Nicholas Sparks adaptation had similar success with a singer in a lead role in the 2002 movie A Walk To Remember starring Mandy Moore; despite Allie not really needing musical talent in the same way, I wonder if that's where peoples' heads were at. It's hard to tell if Simpson would have landed the role even if she had expressed interest in it, as we don't know what point in casting the movie was in when she got her hands on the script. Regardless, I'd say all's well that ends well. Jessica Simpson went on to land a fashion empire and Rachel McAdams kept taking lead roles of this ilk and has built a whole brand out of being charming, likable and real on the big screen.