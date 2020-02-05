Why Spiral Made Me Excited For The Saw Franchise Again

Horror has been in a bit of a renaissance over the past few years, but the genre is always one that has been built on franchises. Horror fans will consistently show up to theaters to see their favorite killer, whether it be Michael Myers in Halloween or Ghostface in Scream. One property that got its life in the early 2000s is Saw, which made the torture porn subgenre mainstream. The Saw movies have never been far from theaters, but Chris Rock looks like he's doing something wholly unique with his new movie titled Spiral: From The Book of Saw. The first trailer arrived today, and it actually made me exited for the property again.