'That's New.' Final Destination: Bloodlines' Directors Share The Major Change To How 'The Movies Work,' And I’m Even More Excited Now

News
By published

I'm psyched to see how this goes.

Tony Todd stands near a door in conversation in Final Destination Bloodlines.
(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Final Destination: Bloodlines may not completely reinvent the wheel when it comes to continuing the long-running horror franchise, but we do know for sure some surprises are in store. Not long after being teased with the gruesome deaths we'll see in the upcoming horror movie, the directors are sharing how they shook up the classic formula in a way that has me very excited.

Directors Adam B Stein and Zach Lipovsky talked to CinemaBlend's sister magazine SFX, and both acknowledged there's a tried-and-true formula when it comes to making a Final Destination movie. Stein talked about the typical format of the previous movies, and how they sought to respond to that when it comes to Bloodlines in order to make things feel different and new.

For people who know how Final Destination movies work, there’s a certain amount of predictability because you know these people are going to die. You also know they are going to die in order, but we’ve done a lot of work to try and show audiences you can create the unexpected in this world.

Based on CinemaBlend's impression of what was shown of Final Destination: Bloodlines at CinemaCon (and let's just say there's an MRI setup involved), I would say the co-directors succeeded in their mission to bring something new to the table. We clocked the agonizing wait to the kills set up, and it's looking like this could be the best sequel in the series of films yet.

Zach Lipovsky jumped more into specifics as to what their Final Destination movie did differently, especially regarding the premonition. The premonition scenes are typically what sets everything in motion, and according to Lipovsky, Bloodlines will make another change by flipping the script and showing viewers a twist on the premise that has never been seen before:

For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969. There are a lot of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That’s new. For a lot of fans, I think that’s going to immediately throw them for a loop. It’s going to make them lean forward and try and figure out what’s going on. As moviegoers we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable.

Listen we already know quite a bit about Final Destination: Bloodlines, but the information that it'll be more than just brutally violent accidents might bump it up to being one of my most-anticipated movies this year. I am literally sitting on the edge of my seat right now, and I am nowhere near a movie theater yet.

More On Final Destination

Devon Sawa lying on the floor in a panic in Final Destination.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

I Thought Revisiting Final Destination 25 Years Later Wouldn't Be As Anxiety-Inducing, But I Was Wrong

That's saying a lot because 2025 has already been a great year for horror fans, and we haven't even made it to summer yet. Releasing a critically acclaimed Final Destination movie would be a tremendous win for the horror genre. It would be a tremendous win for movies in general, especially considering how rare it is for a franchise to have a sixth film that is a "hit" by any metric.

That said, no one will be a stronger cheerleader for Final Destination: Bloodlines than the directors who made it. It'll be on the diehard fans and other attendees to decide if the changes are enough to inject some new life into the franchise, though, as mentioned, what parts CinemaBlend saw at CinemaCon looked very promising.

The world will get a chance to see it and judge for themselves when Final Destination: Bloodlines is in theaters on May 16th. I'm sure I'll be one of the first in line to get a ticket, though I'm not sure why, considering I still get terrified to drive behind a log truck to this day.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Didn't Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, But Here's Why I'm Open For The Proposed Third Movie

‘I’ll Never Forget It’: Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire Co-Star Recalls Having Deep Conversations With Him And What He Learned On Set

I Didn't Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, But Here's Why I'm Open For The Proposed Third Movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Anime-style dark side user with red lightsaber in Star Wars: Visions
First Look At Visions Volume 3 Panel Announces Release Date And Anime Spinoff At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air screenshot.
Will Smith Reveals What He Learned While Working With Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro, And This Is A Great Lesson
Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire
‘I’ll Never Forget It’: Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire Co-Star Recalls Having Deep Conversations With Him And What He Learned On Set
Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein Was Asked About Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, And His Analogy About A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life Is Weirdly Fitting
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
I Was Surprised To Hear Thunderbolts* Director Hint At How The Movie Connects To Avengers: Doomsday
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
Law And Order’s Christopher Meloni Got Real About Benson And Stabler's Near Kiss In The Kitchen And Trying Not To 'Bait' Fans
Idris Elba looks ahead in the control room while Burn Gorman approaches in Pacific Rim.
I'm Excited That Pacific Rim's TV Show Has A New Home, But There's Some Kaiju-Sized News That Has Me Even More Amped
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) looks ahead in Captain America: Brave New World
Captain America 4’s Home Release Doesn’t Include A Key Scene That Was In The Trailer, And There Are Several Theories As To What Happened
Cole Hauser as Rip looking shocked with his eyes widened in Yellowstone.
Cole Hauser Explained Why Rip's Choices In Yellowstone’s Final Season Are 'What John Dutton Would Want'
Jennifer Lopez in the teaser for This Is Me...Now.
Jennifer Lopez Brought Barbiecore To F1 By Rocking A Pastel Pink Catsuit