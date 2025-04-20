'That's New.' Final Destination: Bloodlines' Directors Share The Major Change To How 'The Movies Work,' And I’m Even More Excited Now
I'm psyched to see how this goes.
Final Destination: Bloodlines may not completely reinvent the wheel when it comes to continuing the long-running horror franchise, but we do know for sure some surprises are in store. Not long after being teased with the gruesome deaths we'll see in the upcoming horror movie, the directors are sharing how they shook up the classic formula in a way that has me very excited.
Directors Adam B Stein and Zach Lipovsky talked to CinemaBlend's sister magazine SFX, and both acknowledged there's a tried-and-true formula when it comes to making a Final Destination movie. Stein talked about the typical format of the previous movies, and how they sought to respond to that when it comes to Bloodlines in order to make things feel different and new.
Based on CinemaBlend's impression of what was shown of Final Destination: Bloodlines at CinemaCon (and let's just say there's an MRI setup involved), I would say the co-directors succeeded in their mission to bring something new to the table. We clocked the agonizing wait to the kills set up, and it's looking like this could be the best sequel in the series of films yet.
Zach Lipovsky jumped more into specifics as to what their Final Destination movie did differently, especially regarding the premonition. The premonition scenes are typically what sets everything in motion, and according to Lipovsky, Bloodlines will make another change by flipping the script and showing viewers a twist on the premise that has never been seen before:
Listen we already know quite a bit about Final Destination: Bloodlines, but the information that it'll be more than just brutally violent accidents might bump it up to being one of my most-anticipated movies this year. I am literally sitting on the edge of my seat right now, and I am nowhere near a movie theater yet.
That's saying a lot because 2025 has already been a great year for horror fans, and we haven't even made it to summer yet. Releasing a critically acclaimed Final Destination movie would be a tremendous win for the horror genre. It would be a tremendous win for movies in general, especially considering how rare it is for a franchise to have a sixth film that is a "hit" by any metric.
That said, no one will be a stronger cheerleader for Final Destination: Bloodlines than the directors who made it. It'll be on the diehard fans and other attendees to decide if the changes are enough to inject some new life into the franchise, though, as mentioned, what parts CinemaBlend saw at CinemaCon looked very promising.
The world will get a chance to see it and judge for themselves when Final Destination: Bloodlines is in theaters on May 16th. I'm sure I'll be one of the first in line to get a ticket, though I'm not sure why, considering I still get terrified to drive behind a log truck to this day.
