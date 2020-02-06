Frozen II Deleted Scene Has A Fascinating Connection To The Original

Leave a Comment
Spoilers ahead for Frozen II!
Frozen II has been out for a few months now, but the conversation around Disney's animated blockbuster hasn't really slowed down much. Just like the original Frozen, the sequel made an insane amount of money at the box office, and has even earned an Oscar nomination in the process. Director/writer combo Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee took their time developing the second movie's story, and a few songs and scenes ended up on the cutting room floor. One deleted scene was just released, and it has a deep connection to the first Frozen movie.
Anna and Elsa started out the Frozen estranged, with their first adventure eventually bringing the sisters together. Frozen II allowed them to both grow, although a cut plot for Anna focused on her unresolved issues with her parents. Specifically, why they never told Anna the truth about Elsa's powers. A deleted scene acknowledges this, and you can watch the storyboard version of the sequence below (including the cast's voice performances!)
Cue the FOMO. While Frozen II already had a ton of story to service during its 103 minute runtime, this scene is sure to sit right with the hardcore fans of the franchise. Anna's childhood isolation was ultimately her late parents' fault-- even if they were trying to protect her from Elsa's unpredictable ice powers.
This new Frozen II clip comes to us from Disney Movies, and helps to peel back the curtain on production of the massive animated blockbuster. Frozen II had a long development process, with Disney and company taking their time developing the sequel's story. Jennifer Lee journaled as the characters for years before production really began, and it seems Anna's story was originally even more connected to her parents.
King Agnarr and and Queen Iduna's roles were greatly expanded in Frozen II, voiced by Alfred Molina and Evan Rachel Wood respectively. In addition to teaching their daughters about The Enchanted Forest, the truth about the conflict with the Northuldra was revealed. Iduna was Northuldra herself, with the family able to unite the tribe with the Arendellian people.
But it looks like Frozen II could have given Iduna and Agnarr even more scenes, this time related to how they parented Kristen Bell's protagonist Anna. The original version of the movie saw her harboring confusion and resentment, because her parents never trusted her with the truth about Elsa before their untimely deaths. Another of Elsa's ice memories would have helped give her closure, with The Queen and King vowing to tell her the truth when they got back from their trip. Unfortunately, they never came home.
It should be interesting to see if the Frozen franchise continues on, or if Frozen II is the final chapter. While Alfred Molina was previously quoted saying there were no plans for a threequel, Jennifer Lee's introduction in the above video seems to indicate that she'd still like to explore Anna's story with her parents. Only time will tell.
Frozen II is still in theaters now and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on February 25th. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.