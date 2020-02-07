5 Of The Best Kirk Douglas Movies You Need To See

Kirk Douglas gives a moving performance as Col. Dax, reluctant to accept his general's order, but is left with no other choice to hope that he can protect his men, whom he must defend when they are accused of cowardice. Director Stanley Kubrick is known for his unique takes on war, ranging from pure absurdist satire in Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb to observation of the dehumanizing effects of violent conflict in Full Metal Jacket, but in Paths of Glory, he uses this true story as vehicle to comment on the topic of war as a competition for power, even within the same side of the trench.