Cathy Yan Wants Birds Of Prey To Show Fans The ‘Sexiest’ Breakfast Sandwich In Movie History

Really, film's sexiest breakfast sandwich is just one example of the way Birds of Prey goes incredibly over the top with Harley Quinn. The film is incredibly grounded when compared to other DC films, there's a serious lack of superpowers on display, but the characters themselves, and Harley especially, feel like they belong in comic books, even if the rest of the world feels normal. Harley's manic obsession with her breakfast, which extends beyond this one opening scene, is just part of how you know the woman is out of her mind.