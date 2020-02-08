A History Of Changes At Disneyland's California Adventure As It Starts Its 20th Year

Disney's California Adventure Struggled From The Beginning

While you'd think a brand new Disney theme park would be an instant hit, Disney's California Adventure had a hard time catching on. There were a number of criticisms of the park. Many complained it was lacking in attractions for young children. The park also lacked thrilling experiences for the teen and young adult audience with only the California Screamin' roller coaster and Grizzly River Run water attraction available. The lack of rides was one thing, but the rides that were there impressed few. The traditional carnival attractions on Paradise Pier were just off the shelf rides that could be found all over the world with no modifications, none of the Disney magic. Few of the attractions really felt like they were created by the same minds that made some of Disneyland's greatest experiences.