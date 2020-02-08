Why Avengers: Endgame's Director Is 'Ecstatic' About Joker's Oscar Nominations

As far as stigma is concerned, the Avengers: Endgame director wasn’t necessarily referring to the ongoing debate about whether or not comic book movies can be considered cinema. But it’s hard not to read into his comments -- especially since Joker hit theaters not long after Martin Scorsese first revealed his not-so-complimentary thoughts about Marvel movies. Of course, part of what the Academy seems to love about Joker is exactly what Joe Russo calls out about it. The tragic nature of the story and its disturbing themes make it the kind of comic book movie that is obvious about the ways in which it is not a comic book movie. But, at the end of the day, a movie about a DC Comics villain is one of the most nominated films of the year, and that is definitely a win for comic book lovers everywhere.