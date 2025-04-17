Chris Evans Pens Sweet Tribute To ‘Older Sibling’ Scarlett Johansson, And Now I Really Need To See Them Team Up For Another Movie

News
By published

Get these two pals back on screen together!

From left to right: Scarlett Johansson looking shocked and Chris Evans looking a bit concerned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
(Image credit: Marvel)

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson aren’t just a dynamic duo on screen; they’re friends off-screen as well, and I can’t get enough of it. Over the years, I’ve loved seeing them work together, and now, we got a sweet peek into their friendship as the Captain America actor penned a lovely tribute for the Black Widow star. However, now I really need them to team up for another movie sooner rather than later.

Scarlett Johansson always seems to be thriving. However, she’s doing particularly spectacular right now as she was named one ot Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the lead up to the release of Jurassic World Rebirth on the 2025 movie schedule. So, to celebrate the honor and highlight why she made the list, Chris Evans wrote the kindest and most heartfelt tribute about his Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-star, beginning his statement with:

Despite her being three years younger than me, I’ve always considered Scarlett Johansson my older sister.

Honestly, Evans, who is 43, and Johansson, who is 40, seem to have a friendship similar to that of Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff. And I would go as far as to say that the Black Widow does act like the older sibling to Captain America, even though Cap is decades older than her. Just watch The Winter Soldier with a Disney+ subscription, and you'll see what I mean.

Going back to the actors who played these great Marvel characters, Evans further proved why they’re like siblings, noting that their friendship dates back 23 years:

We met in 2002 while filming The Perfect Score in Vancouver. Even at 17, she had wisdom, talent, and grit beyond her years. I quickly revered her as any younger sibling would, with equal parts admiration and intimidation. After wrapping the film, she started work on a little movie called Lost in Translation, and the rest was history.

The rest certainly is history. These two have become some of the biggest stars in the world thanks to their filmography. That becomes abundantly clear if you watch the Marvel movies in order, because these two got into that gargantuan world basically on the ground floor, and found great success because of it.

Both actors have also received great acclaim in other films. For Johansson, her best movies include (but are not limited to) Oscar-nominated flicks like Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, and Lost in Translation. To that point, Evans praised his co-star’s career as a whole and the range of it, writing:

Since then, I’ve watched her craft a career entirely her own, seamlessly transitioning between independent and mainstream films, refusing to be boxed in to any one genre or type, and cementing her legacy as one of the most versatile, influential, and bankable actors of her generation. A pioneer, a rebel, a force, an artist without limits and, most important, without fear.

That fearless quality is something Evans really honed in on in the next part. Referencing her upcoming role in Jurassic Park Rebirth, he explained:

Scarlett is always unafraid. Unafraid to be vulnerable. Unafraid to take risks. Unafraid to be herself. Even unafraid to chase dinosaurs. She’s a living testament to the power of fearlessness in art. That’s why even though I’m older, I learn from her, I lean on her, and I look up to her. And as any ‘younger’ sibling would assert, there’s absolutely nothing she can’t do.

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%
If you want to take a walk down the Marvel memory lane, Disney+ is the place for it! Almost all the MCU movies live there alongside the work put out by Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and more. And you can get it all for as little as $159.99 per year.

View Deal

Well, that’s the sweetest thing ever!

It’s also a reminder that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson really need to work together again. Initially, they were supposed to collaborate on Ghosted, but the actress had to exit. Then they were going to reunite for Project Artemis, but the actor had to leave that project. So, they haven’t collaborated in a long time, and we need to change that.

Sadly, neither of them will be part of the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday (as far as we know), and there isn’t anything else on the docket for them together. However, with a friendship as strong as theirs, and after seeing Evans' heartfelt message for his long-time co-star, I’d imagine another movie has to be in their future, and I can’t wait to see what they create.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Bowen Yang And Kelly Marie Tran Open Up About Crew Members Sharing What It Felt To Work On A Queer Set For The Wedding Banquet: 'It Just Felt Really Magical.'

Borderlands’ Eli Roth Did Not Hold Back About The Box Office Response To His Movie: ‘That Was An Experience’

Black Mirror's New Season Introduces A Villain That Reminds Me Of Lex Luthor, And They Could Literally Change This Entire Universe
See more latest
Most Popular
Maggie Wheeler as Janice on Friends
Oh My God! Friends' Crew Had To Hide Janice Before Her Entrances On Set, And The Actress Explained Why
David Thewlis as Sherlock in Sherlock and Daughter
How To Watch Sherlock And Daughter Online And Stream Every Episode Of The CW Mystery Series From Anywhere
Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, and the rest of the Borderlands cast.
Borderlands’ Eli Roth Did Not Hold Back About The Box Office Response To His Movie: ‘That Was An Experience’
Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live
Elon Musk's Ex Claims He Has A 'Fixer' Who Paid Her Millions To Keep Their Baby Secret
Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo near overhead luggage compartment aboard plane
I'm Digging NCIS: Tony And Ziva's Dramatic First Looks For Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo, But Tony Making Tali Laugh Is An Easy Favorite
Photo of Lindsay Lohan in red Christmas lipstick for Netflix&#039;s Our Little Secret.
Lindsay Lohan Is Setting Up Her First TV Drama, And I Couldn't Be More Pumped About The Creative Team
Mari Yamamoto&#039;s Keiko in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Ahead Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2, I’m Excited About The New Stories Coming That Will Fill In Some Big Season 1 Gaps
Becky smiling in red zippered hoodie on The Conners Season 7
The Conners' Lecy Goranson Gave Me Her Thoughts On Putting Roseanne's Death Back In Focus For The Final Season
Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Fans Think Thunderbolts*' Recent Trailer Confirmed Another Hero, And I Think They’re On To Something
Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) has a conversation in The Substance, while Anora Mikheeva speaks in Anora
I Don’t Know Why I Knew, But I Did’: Demi Moore On Realizing Mikey Madison Was Going To Win The Oscar Over Her, And How She Felt When It Happened