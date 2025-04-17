Chris Evans Pens Sweet Tribute To ‘Older Sibling’ Scarlett Johansson, And Now I Really Need To See Them Team Up For Another Movie

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson aren’t just a dynamic duo on screen; they’re friends off-screen as well, and I can’t get enough of it. Over the years, I’ve loved seeing them work together, and now, we got a sweet peek into their friendship as the Captain America actor penned a lovely tribute for the Black Widow star. However, now I really need them to team up for another movie sooner rather than later.

Scarlett Johansson always seems to be thriving. However, she’s doing particularly spectacular right now as she was named one ot Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the lead up to the release of Jurassic World Rebirth on the 2025 movie schedule . So, to celebrate the honor and highlight why she made the list, Chris Evans wrote the kindest and most heartfelt tribute about his Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-star, beginning his statement with:

Despite her being three years younger than me, I’ve always considered Scarlett Johansson my older sister.

Honestly, Evans, who is 43, and Johansson, who is 40, seem to have a friendship similar to that of Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff. And I would go as far as to say that the Black Widow does act like the older sibling to Captain America, even though Cap is decades older than her. Just watch The Winter Soldier with a Disney+ subscription, and you'll see what I mean.

Going back to the actors who played these great Marvel characters, Evans further proved why they’re like siblings, noting that their friendship dates back 23 years:

We met in 2002 while filming The Perfect Score in Vancouver. Even at 17, she had wisdom, talent, and grit beyond her years. I quickly revered her as any younger sibling would, with equal parts admiration and intimidation. After wrapping the film, she started work on a little movie called Lost in Translation, and the rest was history.

The rest certainly is history. These two have become some of the biggest stars in the world thanks to their filmography. That becomes abundantly clear if you watch the Marvel movies in order , because these two got into that gargantuan world basically on the ground floor, and found great success because of it.

Both actors have also received great acclaim in other films. For Johansson, her best movies include (but are not limited to) Oscar-nominated flicks like Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, and Lost in Translation. To that point, Evans praised his co-star’s career as a whole and the range of it, writing:

Since then, I’ve watched her craft a career entirely her own, seamlessly transitioning between independent and mainstream films, refusing to be boxed in to any one genre or type, and cementing her legacy as one of the most versatile, influential, and bankable actors of her generation. A pioneer, a rebel, a force, an artist without limits and, most important, without fear.

That fearless quality is something Evans really honed in on in the next part. Referencing her upcoming role in Jurassic Park Rebirth, he explained:

Scarlett is always unafraid. Unafraid to be vulnerable. Unafraid to take risks. Unafraid to be herself. Even unafraid to chase dinosaurs. She’s a living testament to the power of fearlessness in art. That’s why even though I’m older, I learn from her, I lean on her, and I look up to her. And as any ‘younger’ sibling would assert, there’s absolutely nothing she can’t do.

Well, that’s the sweetest thing ever!

It’s also a reminder that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson really need to work together again. Initially, they were supposed to collaborate on Ghosted , but the actress had to exit . Then they were going to reunite for Project Artemis , but the actor had to leave that project. So, they haven’t collaborated in a long time, and we need to change that.